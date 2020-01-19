close
Fri Jan 24, 2020
January 19, 2020

Newspost

 
January 19, 2020

This letter refers to the report ‘Hyundai Nishat Motor starts mass production’ (Jan 16, 2020). The government lacks an industrial policy and is not focused on localization of production. It is not understood why permission is accorded for new assembling plants that do not bring in much investment and are a net drain on our foreign exchange reserves. Already, several assembling units are churning out low quality yet costly vehicles and have not converted the assembling process to manufacturing. Billions of dollars are being spent on the import of components and parts out of the country’s meager reserves when they can be produced locally and provide new job opportunities.

The government should compel the transition of assembling units into proper manufacturing plants. A deadline must be given and closely monitored. Those assembling units which do not comply with the policy set by the government should be heavily penalized.

Arif Majeed

Karachi

