Building character

This is with reference to the editorial, 'Lawyers on the loose' (December 12). The root causes of the uncivilised behaviour of not only the lawyers but also the healthcare personnel and the law-enforcement authorities need to be found out: so that remedial measures such as prevention, early detection and effective treatment are initiated.

Quality education at all levels – schools, colleges and universities – is a must. Character building and ethics should be part of the teaching environment. In this way, the younger generation will be inspired to do not only community service but hopefully become law-abiding citizens. Our Prophet (peace be upon him) teaches not only ones duties towards neighbours but also interpersonal and environmental behaviour. Lastly, in my opinion, good governance on the part of the government at all levels will minimise the ills in society.

Dr Sher Mohammad Khan

Peshawar