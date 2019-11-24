FROMUN discusses multiple issues

Islamabad : The Froebel’s Model United Nations (FROMUN) conference, 2019, witnessed debates on national and global issues here on Saturday.

The annual event was organised by the Froebel’s International School with the partnership of the Lahore University of Management Sciences, whose students and graduates chaired the sessions.

A Karachi school also participated in the event, which is completely managed by students under the guidance of their teachers.

During the event for which the Jang Group has made a media partnership with the Froebel’s International School, eight FROMUN committees held motivating debates on their respective topics.

The counter-terrorism committee discussed insurgency in the Sahel region, the Commission on the Status of UN Women the feminisation of poverty, the National Cricket Cell the issues and challenges of cricket in Pakistan, the United Nations Security Council the Kashmir conflict, especially in the wake of the revocation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution regarding the special status of the held Kashmir, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime the re-emergence of opium trade in Afghanistan, the Social, Humanitarian and Cultural Committee the return of foreign ex-ISIS fighters, and the Disarmament and International Security Committee the escalating tensions in Eastern Ukraine.

During the session of Pakistan’s National Assembly, the students mulled over legislation for the right to free speech, assembly, and protest. The organisers said FROMUN running for the last 10 years was not only a bigger, better and far superior debating competition compared with others but it was also helped make tangible, positive changes for the betterment of society.

“One such change is our Initiative to make FROMUN ‘19 the first-ever ‘green’ debating event. We will reuse, reduce and recycle to a greater extent,” Muhammad Usman Khan of the organising committee said.

He said FROMUN provided students with an opportunity to speak on current affairs topics and improve their public speaking and diplomacy skills.

The committee member said the event attracted a large number of students not only from Froebel’s International School but also from other educational institutions.