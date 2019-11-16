Post-poultry

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
As per the advice of our PM, I invested in the poultry business. With the right injections provided by the government, the raising of chickens went faster than expected resulting in more chickens and eggs to sell thus making me a billionaire within months. May I now request the PM to advise me for further investment of these billions.
Dr Irfan Zafar
Islamabad
