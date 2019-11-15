Scholar successfully defends PhD thesis

PESHAWAR: Qazi Abdul Manan, a scholar of the Seerat Studies Department of the University of Peshawar, has successfully defended his Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) thesis at a public defence.

The topic of his thesis was “The role of select Ulema of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Tehreek-e-Kahtm-e-Nabuat and analytical study of its social impacts.” Dr Syed Mubarak Shah of the Islamic Studies Department, University of Peshawar, had supervised the thesis.

The external examiners were Prof Dr Ataur Rehman, the dean, the Malakand University, Dr Hafiz Muhammad Sajjad of the Interfaith Department of the Allama Iqbal University, Islamabad, and Prof Dr Muhammad Alam Khan, a former chairman of the Islamic Studies Department of the University of Peshawar.

The committee at the public defence was presided over by Prof Dr Musarrat Jamal, acting chairperson of the Seerat Studies Department of the University of Peshawar. Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem, Chairman of the Islamic Studies Department of the University of Peshawar was the chief guest on the occasion. Scholars, male and female students were present on the occasion. They put up questions to Qazi Abdul Manan about his doctoral theses which he responded accordingly. It may be mentioned here that Qazi Abdul Manan is the son of Prof Dr Hafiz Abdul Ghafoor, a known religious scholar and former chairman of the Seerat Studies Department of the University of Peshawar.