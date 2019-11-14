close
Thu Nov 14, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 14, 2019

Dacoit killed in encounter

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 14, 2019

BUREWALA: A dacoit was killed during a police encounter near Chak 291/EB on Wednesday. Reportedly, Gaggo Mandi and Sahuka police received information that some dacoits were looting passersby on the Jamlera Road. To it, the police rushed to the spot and tried to arrest the dacoits. To it, the dacoits opened fire at the police, which was retaliated. As a result, dacoit Fayyaz was killed on the spot while other dacoits fled. The killed bandit had killed a poor vegetable vendor on the road two days ago.

