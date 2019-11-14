Azadi March

The stance of Fazlur Rehman is becoming harder by the day and he is now about to launch his Plan B in which a call would be given to block major arteries of the country including certain specific spots of the capital Islamabad. This would certainly lead to confrontation with the LEAs which could spell loss of life and property. One wonders what Fazl and his followers are up to. One of his stalwarts indicated that “Shutter Down” and “Jail Bharao” movements could also be parts of Plan B.

If I were Imran, I would welcome this Jail Bharao movement, led by the front by the leaders of the movement, as it would at least keep most of them away from mischief.

Col (r) Riaz Jafri

Rawalpindi