E-sports event

Lahore:A grand event was held at a local hotel emporium in Lahore for the e-sports community and the broader gaming audience in Pakistan. Arslan ‘Ash’ Siddique hosted the event, which was attended by e-sports community members, socialites, bloggers and the media. As the guests walked in, they were transported to an area adorned with Ash’s posters and trophies noting his outstanding achievements. A montage of Ash’s ultimate journey to being the undisputed crown-winner of the Tekken world was played at the event.