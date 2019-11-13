close
Wed Nov 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 13, 2019

E-sports event

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 13, 2019

Lahore:A grand event was held at a local hotel emporium in Lahore for the e-sports community and the broader gaming audience in Pakistan. Arslan ‘Ash’ Siddique hosted the event, which was attended by e-sports community members, socialites, bloggers and the media. As the guests walked in, they were transported to an area adorned with Ash’s posters and trophies noting his outstanding achievements. A montage of Ash’s ultimate journey to being the undisputed crown-winner of the Tekken world was played at the event.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore