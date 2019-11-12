close
Tue Nov 12, 2019
AFP
November 12, 2019

Turkey begins deporting foreign jihadists

World

AFP
November 12, 2019

ISTANBUL: Turkey said Monday it had begun sending back foreign jihadists to their countries of origin, with an American already expelled and more than 20 Europeans including French and Germans in the process of being deported. A “foreign terrorist fighter” from the US was deported early on Monday, with two more — from Germany and Denmark — due to be expelled later in the day, interior ministry spokesman Ismail Catakli told state news agency Anadolu. Seven more Germans were due for deportation on Thursday, he added, while 11 French citizens, two Irish and at least two additional Germans were also being processed.

