Union ban

Student unions were banned during the Zia regime. Zia’s unilateral and consecutive ban has not yet been revoked up to this time despite several attempts made by political parties. As a result, universities produce apolitical individuals who lack leadership and political skills. Pakistan has so far witnessed extreme political upheavals owing to absence of student unions at the university level.

The right to association is a constitutional right. Student unions are a legitimate forum which prepare students to raise their voice for their collective interests and to grapple with perennial problems. As it stands, there is a chronic dearth of dynamic leadership in Pakistan and this vacuum can only be filled with students and would be-political leaders. The incumbent government reportedly stresses on youth development. So, it is earnestly hoped that it will revoke the ban for the benefit of tomorrow’s leaders.

M Shahjahan Memon

Islamabad