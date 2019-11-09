Obituary

KHAR: A senior leader and former district vice-president ANP, Khan Zameen Maskin, died of cardiac arrest on Friday. He was 60. A large number of people, including ANP district president Gul Afzal Khan, Malik Attaullah Khan, Nisar Baz, Noor Khan Durrani, Malik Abdul Ghani Khan, Khan Bahadur, Maulana Khanzeb and party workers attended his funeral prayer.