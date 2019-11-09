close
Sat Nov 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 9, 2019

Obituary

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 9, 2019

KHAR: A senior leader and former district vice-president ANP, Khan Zameen Maskin, died of cardiac arrest on Friday. He was 60. A large number of people, including ANP district president Gul Afzal Khan, Malik Attaullah Khan, Nisar Baz, Noor Khan Durrani, Malik Abdul Ghani Khan, Khan Bahadur, Maulana Khanzeb and party workers attended his funeral prayer.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports