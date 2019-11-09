close
Sat Nov 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 9, 2019

Rape accused arrested

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 9, 2019

LAHORE:Naseerabad investigation police arrested a man who had allegedly raped a 7 years old girl some days ago.

The arrested accused identified as Fazal Abbas hailed from Fazalabad Jhang and happened to be a neighbour of the victim. He raped the girl when she was alone at home. PSCA: A delegation of senior officers from National Defence University (NDU) visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) headquarters here on Friday.

crackdown: Model Town division police, in a crackdown, claimed to have arrested 132 criminals and seized illegal arms and drugs.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore