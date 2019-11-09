Rape accused arrested

LAHORE:Naseerabad investigation police arrested a man who had allegedly raped a 7 years old girl some days ago.

The arrested accused identified as Fazal Abbas hailed from Fazalabad Jhang and happened to be a neighbour of the victim. He raped the girl when she was alone at home. PSCA: A delegation of senior officers from National Defence University (NDU) visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) headquarters here on Friday.

crackdown: Model Town division police, in a crackdown, claimed to have arrested 132 criminals and seized illegal arms and drugs.