23 sacks of chilgoza looted in South Waziristan

WANA: A group of masked armed men looted 23 sacks of precious pine nuts (chilgoza) from Hassan Godown situated on the Bypass Road of Wana in South Waziristan tribal district on Thursday.



The watchman and the affectees told media persons that several armed men, who had covered their faces with masks, scaled the wall of the Hassan Godown and held them hostage at gunpoint.

They said the robbers then took away 23 sacks of chilgoza, also known as pinus gerardiana, after loading these in their white colour vehicle.

The watchman and others said that the robbers also snatched cash, mobile phone sets and other valuables from them before fleeing the scene.

The City Police Station in Wana registered the first information report against the unknown accused on the report of Namboot Khan, the owner of the pine nuts stocks, and others.

The owner said the value of the looted chilgoza was Rs12 million in the market.

The chilgoza is a much sought after and costly dry fruit popular in winters. It is grown at elevations of 1,800 to 3,350 metres in hilly areas. The pine nuts trees are categorized as “near threatened”. During the harvesting of chilgoza a number of cases of snatching and stealing the dry fruit is reported.

Meanwhile, the Traders Union President Khan Muhammad threatened to stage protest sit-in on the Wana Bypass Road if the robbers were not arrested forthwith. He said that the road would be blocked for all kinds of traffic as mark of protest.