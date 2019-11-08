65-year-old feud resolved in Mohmand

GHALLANAI: A 65-year-old enmity was ended due to the hectic efforts made by the jirga of local elders in Sangar village of Mohmand tribal district on Thursday.

After settling the decades-long feud between two families, the elder of the jirga, Malik Mehraban Shah said that the family feud between the families of Haji Mirak Shah and Mas Khan in Sangar village had lasted 65 years during which several precious lives were lost.

He said that the jirga members comprising him, Malik Mumtaz, Malik Aurangzeb and Shah Said made hectic efforts to settle the enmity betweenthe two families.