Rihanna has wardrobe malfunction at A$AP Rocky fashion show

Rihanna brushed off a brief wardrobe malfunction while showing support for A$AP Rocky during a major fashion moment.

The singer attended her partner’s third AWGE runway presentation during New York Fashion Week on February 13 in New York City, but at one point drew heavier media attention when the mishap took place.

She was dressed in an all-black ensemble, including a leather AWGE jacket trimmed with fur and featuring a long back slit, when she arrived at Hall des Lumières.

In an unexpected moment, the slit opened wider than expected as she entered the venue—something the cameras captured. However, Rihanna quickly adjusted the jacket and moved forward without reacting publicly. She later took a front-row seat for AWGE’s Fall/Winter 2026 collection debut.

Speaking to The New York Post, she praised Rocky’s creative vision and described him as both talented and innovative.

The appearance followed her recent attendance at a Dior show in Paris, where she discussed favourite pieces from the brand’s spring/summer lineup in an interview shared on TikTok. She highlighted structured skirts and outerwear designed to complement post-pregnancy body changes.

Rocky, who shares three children, also recently celebrated chart success when his album topped the Billboard 200 earlier this year.