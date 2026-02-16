Prince Harry felt system had ‘one rule for him, one for Prince William’

Prince William and Prince Harry’s longtime feud began back in 2017.

The brothers, who do not speak to each other, stopped seeing eye to eye soon after Harry started dating Meghan Markle.

In his new book, expert Russell Myers writes: "Meghan became a target on social media owing to her biracial heritage and Harry demanded that action be taken. Royal aides informed him they were powerless to act, so he turned his attention to the royal protection teams funded by the Home Office. When told any such protection would not be provided until after he and Meghan were married, Harry was incredulous and appealed to his father and brother to intervene.

Myers adds in book ‘William & Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story:’ "The (then) Prince of Wales insisted he could not become involved in a government decision, especially one where any costs would be footed by taxpayers, but Harry was well aware that Catherine had not only received unofficial guidance from the palace when merely his brother’s girlfriend, but that she had also qualified for round-the-clock protection as soon as they became engaged.

"One rule for him and another for me, Harry thought

"Prince Charles’s decision was final, though, and William’s subsequent unwillingness to help sparked a row that ignited a long-running and ugly feud,” he noted.