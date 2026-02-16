Critics target palace narrative after Andrew's controversy refuses to die

The royal family, it seems, is in hot water. Despite statements expressing concerns over alleged actions of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the controversy is refusing to die.



First, it started with pressure from the press on The Firm to come out clean over the former prince's ties with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The royal family, traditionally known for following the 'never complain, never explain' rule, stuck to moving on, possibly hoping the scandal would pass them by.

But then came the heckling incidents. King Charles and his son, Prince William – the monarch's future – none of them were spared.



When the pressure became too much to handle, the Prince of Wales released a statement, followed by his father, clearly stating where they stand on Andrew's scandal. The latter even stated that he is open to cooperating with the authorities on his brother's case, should they come to him.

A clear signal from Buckingham, but unclear whether this prompted Thames Valley Police to announce they are reviewing the evidence to determine whether the allegations against the former Duke of York merit an investigation.

In the wake of the royal drama, a piece in The Mirror was published which offers a window into William's leadership and his efforts to steer The Firm to stability after cancer invaded his wife Kate Middleton's and father Charles' bodies, from which they both nearly recovered.

Quoting an unnamed friend, the outlet reveals the Prince of Wales' reaction to the hardships at the time, which struck his family. "Watching him go through it was deeply emotional."

But a viral Reddit comment blasted what it describes as a palace narrative, which will not fade the questions raised about the royal family's alleged involvement in the controversy.

"If the royals get desperate enough, they might start telling the public what cancer they allegedly had, but even that won't work to distract for long," it read.

Andrew Lownie, who has a book about Andrew, similarly agreed, stating, "This scandal is only going to get bigger."

It is so far unclear what the Thames Valley Police assessment will unfold into, but it's safe to say the public's anger toward the royal family has not subsided yet.