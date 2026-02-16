NBA All-Star 2026 shake-up: Inside the new USA vs World tournament format

The NBA has once again changed the format for NBA All-Star 2026, introducing a USA vs World setup in a three-team mini tournament.

After last year’s format failed to generate excitement, the league is sticking with a short tournament but shifting the focus to international talent.

Stars such as Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncić and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will represent Team World against top American players including LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

The 25 All-Stars have been split into three teams. Team World features nine players, while two US teams have been created: USA Stars and USA Stripes.

Detroit Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff will lead the USA Stars. San Antonio Spurs coach Mitch Johnson will coach USA Stripes. Toronto Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic will guide Team World.

The event will include four 12-minute games in a round-robin format. USA Stars and Team World meet in Game 1.

The winner advances to play the USA Stripes in Game 2. The losing team from Game 1 then faces USA Stripes in Game 3. The two best records after three games will compete in Game 4 for the championship.

If all teams finish 1-1 point differential will decide who advances.

The total prize pool is $1.8million. Championship players earn $125,000 each. Second place receives $50,000 per player and third place earns $25,000.