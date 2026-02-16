Andrew Mountbatten Windsor faces future with UK MPs, says expert

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is only left with few options amid growing concern around his association to Jeffrey Epstein.

The former Duke of York, who is now exiled from the Royal Lodge, has to hand over his destiny to the authorities.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe told Metro.uk: “There are very few options left to deal with Andrew. I think that Andrew’s destiny is going to be either in front of Congress in America, in front of MPs in the UK, or worse still, in front of a jury,” he told Metro.

Meanwhile, Richard Fitzwilliams, a PR expert and royal commentator, told Metro: “The main problem is that the royal family don’t know what they will be facing.”

“They got him out of the Royal Lodge, but there he is on his high horse in Sandringham.

“Quite honestly, exile would be the best possible solution to all this.

This comes as Former royal protection officer Dai Davies tells Mirror: "If you include the family, since he was born he's had protection. When he went to Gordonstoun (a prestigious boarding school where two generations of the Royal Family have been educated) he had protection, in the Navy even.”

"I think that's a very small estimate, so how he's repaid us, allegedly, is a national scandal which has to be explored properly," he added.

Davies went on: "[Andrew] was known as a blabbermouth, and interestingly Edward VIII, his uncle, was also known as a blabbermouth because he spoke freely to journalists.”