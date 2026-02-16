Shamed Andrew told 'nobody is above the law' amid harrowing silence
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor could be detained by the police over Esptein files
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor cannot beat the law amid thorough investigation.
The former Duke of York, who is being probed by criminal prosecutors over his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, is reminded he needs to tread carefully
Stephen Parkinson, the Director of Public Prosecutions, told the Sunday Times: “Nobody is above the law,” he said. “It’s my job to enforce the law and I do so without fear or favour, and that is unaffected by the status of the individual concerned.”
He added: “I’ve got total confidence in the police, that they perform their function independently.”
This comes as Former royal protection officer Dai Davies tells Mirror: "If you include the family, since he was born he's had protection. When he went to Gordonstoun (a prestigious boarding school where two generations of the Royal Family have been educated) he had protection, in the Navy even.”
"I think that's a very small estimate, so how he's repaid us, allegedly, is a national scandal which has to be explored properly," he added.
Davies went on: "[Andrew] was known as a blabbermouth, and interestingly Edward VIII, his uncle, was also known as a blabbermouth because he spoke freely to journalists.”
