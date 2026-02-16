Savannah Guthrie sends desperate plea to mom Nancy kidnapper

Savanah Guthrie addresses Nancy's abductor: 'It's never too late'

As Nancy Guthrie has been missing for 14 days, her daughter, Savannah Guthrie, stricken with grief, could not hold herself back from recording a message to her mom's kidnapper.



In the clip, the Today host is visibly torn apart by her concerns for her 84-year-old mom as she makes an emotional plea to the person she says is holding her: "It's never too late."

"I wanted to say to whoever has her or knows where she is, it's never too late," she says, adding there is always a path back to what's right, as the 54-year-old notes, "You're not lost or alone and it is never too late to do the right thing.

Despite her distress, Guthrie's video shows an optimistic mindset in which hope plays a central role.

"I wanted to come on and it's been two weeks since my mom was taken and I just wanted to come on and say that we still have hope and we still believe," she continues.

"And we are here. We believe. And we believe in the essential goodness of every human being. And it's never too late," the anchor concludes.

Meanwhile, in the wake of a frantic search for Nancy, Savannah is reportedly considering taking a permanent exit from the Today show.

She is somewhat blaming herself for her mother's disappearance. “This absolutely came out of the blue, and I think she’s really concerned that it was because of her job,” according to NewsNation’s Paula Froelich, quoting an unnamed source.

Concerns in her mind, insiders say, stem from previously inviting Nancy on her show, which might give ideas to people “with bad characters.”

In the meantime, the investigation into Nancy's being missing is dragging into the third, with no arrests having been made in connection with the alleged abduction.