Katie Price drama escalates as family stays in touch with ex JJ Slater

"Distance" between Katie Price and her family is reportedly increasing day by day following her quick marriage in the UAE.

The TV personality's marriage to Lee Andrews less than a week after getting engaged, left everyone in shock, including her family, as reported.

Her marriage came a few weeks after her split from Married At First Sight star JJ Slater, as she was reportedly unable to see a future with him. They dated for two years.

Now, after her quick marriage, which is said to be done without the presence of any of her family members and her split with Slater, Price and her family's rift is continuing to deepen.

“Katie's family are very much 'Team JJ'. Ever since the break up, they've been in touch with him and supporting him. They think the way he’s been treated throughout this has been awful. They are really disappointed," a source told The Mirror.

And Price's sister, Sophie, recently liked her ex, Slater's, social media post, who returned on socials after a brief break following their split.

Sophie's reaction to Slater's post was like a last nail in the coffin for Price.

The tipster noted that Slater "was so supportive of Katie and one of the nicest guys she'd been out with. That's why Sophie liked his post."

The insider added, "At the end of the day, he's done nothing wrong. They're not going to turn their backs on him and they're really upset at the way he's been treated. They're pleased he seems to have moved on because they just want him to be happy.

"Everything Katie is doing is just putting more of a distance between herself and her family. She won't be happy seeing that her sister has liked her ex's post - no matter how nice he is, he's still an ex. She'll think it's disloyal but underneath, she knows she's treated JJ terribly and that he's a nice guy."

It is pertinent to mention that Price's engagement to Andrews was her ninth and he is Price's fourth husband.