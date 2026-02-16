Sarah Ferguson’s delusions take a turn for the worse: ‘She’s been deserted’

The sheer delusion that allegedly surrounds Sarah Ferguson, now that her correspondence, friendship and even her pleading emails to a convicted child sex offender have been released, has just sparked a scathing reaction.

It all comes via former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond, and she feels the ex-Duchess is truly as delusional as thought if she feels there is even a small chance of her making a comeback after the revelations against her were dropped by the Department of Justice.

The commentator spoke to The Mirror while delivering her verdict over the entire Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson saga.

In her eyes, “if it is true that she still thinks she can make some sort of comeback, she is more deluded than I thought possible.”

Because ever since her associations with Epstein came to light, her charities “deserted” her, her publishers “pulped” her latest book, and “almost every day brings more revelations about her fawning and prolonged friendship with the convicted paedophile, Jeffrey Epstein,” she also said.

Near the end of the conversation, she also referenced the past comebacks the ex-Duchess was able to make and regarding those said, “Ms Ferguson has made some spectacular comebacks before, and has even managed to get herself back into the family fold for royal social gatherings, such as Christmas at Sandringham. But to think she could come back from this latest disgrace – with her emails calling Epstein a legend and a supreme friend, even …perhaps jokingly…asking him to marry her, suggests she is away with the fairies.”