Why Prince William, Kate Middleton 'partnership' is important for monarchy

Prince William and Kate Middleton are crucial for the state of monarchy, it is revealed.

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ partnership is vital to the survival of the Royal Family, claims Royal expert Emily Nash’s for Hello! magazine

She notes: "The image, which was shared alongside a Happy Valentine's Day message, shows that, unlike generations before them, they are leading the charge in demonstrating their love following a difficult year for the future Queen."

The expert adds. "William and Kate's partnership and love story are central to the future of the monarchy, and they are not afraid to show their affection for one another," the expert wrote in Hello!magazine.

"Traditionally, the royals have tended to avoid public displays of affection," Nash explained. "...But William and Kate clearly mean the world to one another, so they are happy to celebrate their love story with the world,” she said.

in 2024, the Princess of Wales made a shocking announcement about her cancer diagnosis, leaving her fans and family devastated.

But Catherine has overcome the painful chapter of life with the help of her medical team and, of course, her family members.

Notably, the role played by her husband, Prince William, is commendable. From performing royal duties to taking care of children, and giving strength to his wife, the future monarch did it all.

Now, a royal author, Russell Myers, in his book William & Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story, shared William's first reaction upon hearing Kate Middleton's cancer news.

"William, according to friends, later told how he was in 'a state of disbelief'. First, his father had been diagnosed with cancer, and a month later, his wife was now facing a similar challenge," he shared.