Edmonton weather warning: Up to 30 cm of snow possible in parts of Alberta

Edmonton weather is set to take a winter turn as much of Alberta prepares for heavy snowfall over the next few days.

After several weeks of mild temperatures, Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for central and southern Alberta.

The agency says 10 to 20 centimetres of snow are expected between Monday and Wednesday.

According to Environment Canada, snowfall amounts will likely vary across regions, with some local areas possibly receiving up to 30 centimetres.

Blowing snow is also forecast for Tuesday in open areas across central and southern Alberta. Highways 1, 2 and 16 could be affected, leading to reduced visibility and difficult driving conditions.

Officials are advising residents to allow extra time for travel.

The change in Edmonton weather follows record breaking daytime highs earlier this month in several southern Alberta communities.

Medicine Hat, Waterton, Crownsest Pass and Bow Island were among the areas that set new temperature records.

The snowfall also marks a shift in weather patterns across Canada. In recent weeks, British Columbia and Alberta experienced warmer conditions, while Ontario and Quebec saw heavy snowfall and record accumulations.