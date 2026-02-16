Trending

Jake Paul's fiancée sends him over the moon over stunning victory

Yet another milestone for Jake Paul and his fiancée Jutta Leerdam, celebrated on social media

By Hassan Sohail
February 16, 2026
Jake Paul posts video with fiancée Jutta Leerdam, celebrating her milestone

Recently, Jutta Leerdam won a gold medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Now, she bagged another milestone, sending her fiancée, Jake Paul, over the moon.

In a series of Instagram posts, the internet celebrity gushes about her after finishing second in the women's 500m at the 2026 Winter Olympics, earning a silver medal.

"She's so amazing wow. Another medal. You inspire us all. @juttaleerdam," he pens in a post raving about his fiancée.

In a follow-up post, Paul is sitting beside Leerdam, holding the medal she won, celebrating their victory at the 2026 Winter Olympics together.

Meanwhile, it’s expected that the skating star may not be satisfied with the results, where she arrived in second position, but she put up a gracious display after defeat.

"This medal is for me everything I wanted, what I worked so hard for. I got the Olympic gold and a silver, so that’s all I need," she says during a conversation with the press.

"I was already so happy after that gold, a lot of nerves fell off of me after that one. I had to recharge for the 500 metres. I really hoped for the silver medal and I did it. I’m very happy with this one," Leerdam concludes.