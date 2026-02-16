Harper Beckham sends Valentine’s love amid Brooklyn family drama
Harper Beckham extends olive branch to eldest brother, Brooklyn Beckham
Harper Beckham shared a public show of support for her brothers on Valentine’s Day while tensions continue within the Beckham family.
The 14-year-old posted a throwback black-and-white photo on Instagram showing herself in a swimming pool with Brooklyn, 26, Romeo, 23, and Cruz, 20.
In an accompanying note, the youngest Beckham wrote that she loved her brothers beyond words and tagged each of them, including her estranged brother, Brooklyn.
“I love you all so much words can’t describe it,” Harper wrote over the image.
Romeo later reshared the image on his Stories, adding an infinity symbol.
Their mother, Victoria Beckham, also reposted another sibling photo Harper had shared, adding a heart.
“Happy Valentine’s Day to the best big brothers in the whole wide world x,” Harper captioned the next photo.
The posts arrived as reports continued of a widening rift involving the family’s eldest son.
Last month, Brooklyn publicly accused his parents, including David Beckham, of spreading false claims about him and his wife, Nicola Peltz. He also alleged that Victoria disrupted the couple’s first dance at their wedding.
The claim was later disputed by one of his wedding guests, Gordon Ramsay. Brooklyn has since unfollowed Ramsay on social media.
