Prince William found Meghan Markle ‘quite refreshing’ at start

Prince William was seemingly impressed with Meghan Markle at the start of her romance with Prince Harry.

The Prince of Wales liked the ‘Suits’ star for his younger brother and wanted him to gradually take his romance forward.

A source said, as per Mirror: "It’s easy to forget now, given everything that has gone on, but William did find Meghan quite refreshing at first. He was genuinely happy for Harry and only wanted the best for him.

"Meghan made him happy and if she had been prepared to take a chance on their relationship, then he certainly would have never stood in their way. If there was one thing he was uneasy about, it was a clash of styles.

"He definitely saw it as a potential problem on the horizon."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.