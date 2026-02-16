Kate Middleton knew should could not be ‘voice of reason’ with Prince Harry

Kate Middleton was utterly disappointed with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Princess of Wales realised she could no longer help mend Harry’s rift with husband Prince William and could no longer bring them together.

In book The Intimate Inside Story, by Russell Myers, it is revealed Kate was shocked after Meghan and Harry’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

He added she “could do no more to bring the brothers together” - despite previously being a “voice of reason”

This comes as the Prince and Princess of Wales are asked to take strict actions against alleged claims of sexual assault on Andrew, if they want the monarchy to survive.

Royal expert Amanda Platell notes: "Lord alive, if Wills and Kate think this anodyne message, which reads like it was written by AI, will do anything to distance themselves from the horrible stench of Uncle Andrew’s decades-long friendship with one of the world’s most prolific convicted sex traffickers and a convicted paedophile, then they’re living in cloud cuckoo land.”

The journalist wrote: “Putting it plainly, if William and Kate value their own survival, they must act in the same spirit — calling Andrew out and distancing themselves from him forever, rather than releasing a wishy-washy statement that says nothing."