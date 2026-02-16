Canadian passport holders can now travel to China visa-free: Here's how

Canadian passport holders can now travel to China without a visa under a new policy that takes effect Tuesday and runs until the end of 2026.

According to a spokesperson for China’s Foreign Affairs Ministry, Canadian passport holders will be "exempted from visa to enter China and stay for up to 30 days for business, tourism, family/friends visit, exchange and transit purposes."

In a statement posted on the website, the spokesperson added: “The policy will be effective until December 31, 2026." The exemption also applies to UK passport holders.

Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand confirmed the change on social media, saying it will make "travel easier, supporting business exchanges, and strengthening people-to-people ties between our countries."

The idea of Canadian passport China visa free travel was first raised in January after Prime Minister Mark Carney met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

At the time, Carney’s office said he "welcomed [the president's] commitment to introducing visa-free access for Canadians travelling to China."

The announcement comes amid improving diplomatic ties. China had previously required visas for most Canadian travelers, a process that often involved fees of about $140 and extensive paperwork.

Beijing has relaxed visa rules for several Western countries in recent years as it works to boost tourism following the pandemic.