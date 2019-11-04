Rs3.66b earned from plots auction

Islamabad :Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) has earned Rs3.66 billion from three day’s auction of residential and commercial plots in different developed sectors of the capital.

During the three days auction held at Convention Centre, CDA has auctioned total 30 plots.

The CDA Authorities decided to exclude 14 commercial plots of different categories from auction as there planning parameter would be affected by Master Plan report which is in progress of approvals.

The same brochures will be applicable for public convenience in auction which will be held after notification of revised master plan.

The held back plots include those in blue area.

The auction was conducted in transparent manner and proceedings were supervised by a high level Auction committee headed by Member Estate.

The participants and observers appreciated the auction arrangements made by the CDA and efficient, open and transparent auction process. The income generated from the auction of plots will be spent on development of various sectors of Islamabad.

The successful auction residential and commercial plots at much higher prices during three days of the auction process is the also expression of trust by the citizens in policies of authority. CDA has thanked the successful bidders for their participation.