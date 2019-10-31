CSA suspends three top officials

JOHANNESBURG: Cricket South Africa said Wednesday it had placed three top officials on “precautionary suspension”.

No names were given but South African media reported that they included Corrie van Zyl, the interim director of cricket, who was seen as a front-runner for the full-time role which holds responsibility for the national team.

The suspensions came less than two months before South Africa host England in a four-Test series, with the key positions of director of cricket and team director yet to be filled.

CSA said in a statement the suspensions were related to a dispute over unpaid fees to players following the Mzansi Super League T20 tournament last year. The 2019 version of the

tournament starts on November 8.

The other officials reportedly suspended are chief operating officer Naasei Appiah and sponsorship head Clive Eksteen. The suspensions came a week after the South African Cricketers’ Association (SACA) declared a dispute with CSA over money it said was due to the players for commercial rights relating to the MSL 2018.