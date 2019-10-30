No decision on school closures

Islamabad: Though the JUI-F workers are fast heading for Islamabad and the administration has placed shipping containers at the capital's entry points and alongside key roads for blockades, the regulators for local schools and colleges haven't decided yet whether to close campuses on October 31 when the marchers will reach the city.

Parents are worried about the indecisiveness of the authorities and say they will send their children to schools and colleges tomorrow (Thursday) if not today (Wednesday) fearing for their lives.

"As trouble is in sight due to the Azadi March, we won't send children to school for their safety until we are satisfied with the law and order situation,” Muhammad Qasim, father of two schoolchildren, told 'The News'.

He criticised the government, especially school regulators and district administration, for being undecided about the closure of campuses on October 31.