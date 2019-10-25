Timely completion of uplift projects directed

LAHORE :A meeting chaired by Provincial Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht reviewed the Annual Development Programme (ADP) on Thursday.

Pace of work on development projects and utilisation of funds on schemes was discussed in the meeting. Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan directed the officers concerned that development projects in the province be completed on time. Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar asked the departments to ensure 100 per cent utilisation of funds under the ADP. He also issued directions to them regarding proper monitoring of the development projects. He said that the objective of the review meeting was to get information about the development schemes and to enhance coordination among departments. He ordered the departments to get approved schemes at the earliest as no laxity would be tolerated in this regard. He mentioned that for the first time massive funds had been allocated for social sector. Planning and Development Chairman Habibur Rehman Gilani told the meeting that the Finance Department had released Rs103 billion for uplift schemes so far.