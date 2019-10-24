Weak bowling

The Pakistan Cricket Board recently announced the Test and T20 teams for the tour of Australia. Azhar Ali, who has been appointed as Test captain, will have some problems with his side’s bowling attack which is quite inexperienced.

Amir has already announced retirement from Test cricket and Wahab Riaz has decided to take a break from the five-day format. So ultimately all the burden now is on Abbas and Shaheen Shah. In order to put the Australians on the back foot, someone will have to hit those hard lengths continuously with a pace of more than 140kph.

Abdullah Khan

Islamabad