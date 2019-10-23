close
Wed Oct 23, 2019
October 23, 2019

PFA seals two fat rending units

National

October 23, 2019

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority has unearthed two fat rending units extracting oil from the fat of animals, here on Tuesday.

The raids were conducted in the area of Sherakot, under the supervision of PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman.

PFA watchdog team confiscated more than 5,400 litres oil during the raids.

The Director General said that oil was being produced after heating the filths and fats of animals.

He said that dirty oil was being supplied on local hotels instead of Bio-diesel companies.

He said that this oil was sold in the market after mixing in the used oil. He further said that use of harmful oil in the food might lead to stomach problems and fatal diseases.

