Tue Oct 22, 2019
October 22, 2019

Flight diverted after crew ‘lost consciousness’

October 22, 2019

LONDON: Two crew members were reportedly left unconscious due to a cleaning fluid spillage on board a transatlantic flight from London.

American Airlines said two crew members and one customer were taken to hospital “for evaluation” after a passenger jet flying from Heathrow to Philadelphia was diverted to Dublin “due to an odour caused by a spilled cleaning solution in the galley”.

Online airport webcam streaming service AirportWebcams.net published audio of what it claimed was the radio conversation between a pilot on board the flight and an air traffic controller in the Irish capital.

The pilot said: “We’ve had one, actually two of our flight crew staff — the cabin staff — have actually lost consciousness. I think they’re back to consciousness now and their general complaints about burning eyes and other problems with mucus in the nose, skin problems.” American Airlines flight 729 landed safely in Dublin and was met by medics.

