The langar debate

This refers to the article ‘Will the langar erase hunger’ (October 11) by Dr Ayesha Razzaque. The writer has discussed in depth the new langar scheme by the present government. But some important facts have been missed. First, the increase in langars raises questions of competence and governance. Second, we have a number of charity organizations in the country which are also multiplying; this reflects that the poverty level is increasing day by day. Third, the langar menu should strictly be a standard one throughout the country – just one simple dish.

The need of the hour is to create more jobs but the present government’s policies are resulting in more people being laid off. Hundreds of such langars cannot substitute creating a permanent source of income especially in the rural areas. So the langar can never erase hunger but can prove to be a source of inspiration for others

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi