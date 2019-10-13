JI warns against obstructing march

LAHORE : Jamaat-e-Islami Naib Ameer Liaqat Baloch has warned the government against obstructing the Azadi march of opposition parties, saying the constitution allows the political parties to exercise their democratic right of protest against the government.

The JI leader said the government had no right to obstruct the political protests by using state power and machinery.

Addressing the central training workshop of JI at Mansoora, he said not any single political party but all the opposition parties and the masses in the country were staging protests against the government for its incompetence in providing basic necessities of life to the citizens and managing the affairs of the state. He said the price hike, lawlessness and inactivity on Kashmir cause was causing severe depression among the masses.

He appealed to the world community and human rights organisations to save Kashmiri Muslims from genocide by sending fact-finding missions there under UN patronage to allow them the right to self-determination guaranteed by UN resolutions.

Meanwhile, addressing the workshop, JI Secretary General Amirul Azeem said Prime Minister Imran Khan called himself Tipu Sultan, the great warrior-ruler of the sub-continent but was warning the nation against waging jihad to liberate Kashmiri Muslims from Indian occupation. He lamented the prime minister said he would attend Kashmir issue after resolving the problems facing the economy of the country. He said if the PM would consider the daughters of Kashmir as his own daughters, he would never have issued such statements which demoralised the nation.