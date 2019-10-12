JI for saving Kashmirs

LAHORE:The Jamaat-e-Islami has demanded the international community come forward to save the besieged people of Indian-Held Kashmir (IHK) from genocide before it was too late.

In a statement issued from Mansoora on Friday, JI Naib Ameer Liaqat Baloch and senior leader Hafiz Idrees said the people in IHK were living like prisoners as the region had been turned into the largest jail in the world. Kashmirs are starving to death and there is a severe shortage of medicines in the occupied valley, said Hafiz Idrees. He added that Indian Premier Modi had proved himself the most notorious terrorist in the world.

Meanwhile, Liaqat Baloch while addressing the Tahafuz-e-Khatame Nabowat Conference highlighted the need for unity among Muslims to confront the challenges facing the Ummah. He said there was a need the government, opposition and civil society joined hands on Kashmir cause and raised voice in support of the besieged people of the held region. He said the government should fulfil its promise to make Pakistan into a Madina-like state, and the first step in this direction would be the abolishing of interest-based economy. He said the people were running out of patience due to wrong policies of the government.