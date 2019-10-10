Awareness seminar

LAHORE: Anti-Dengue Task Force, University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore, organised an awareness seminar at the university here Wednesday.

Addressing the participants, UET’s Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Health Clinic Dr Shahzad gave an overview of dengue virus, its prevention and elimination required to combat the disease. He said it was our responsibility to keep our homes and places clean and avoid water accumulation in plants and herbs in the lawn.