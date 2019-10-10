close
Thu Oct 10, 2019
E-PAPER
October 10, 2019

Smuggling bid

Lahore

October 10, 2019

LAHORE Airport Security Force Wednesday foiled a bid to smuggle hashish at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore. The suspect identified as Nazar Munir was going abroad when during checking 1.230kg hashish was recovered from his luggage. Hashish was concealed in green tea packets. ASF officials took the suspect into custody and shifted him to an undisclosed position for interrogation.

