Smuggling bid

LAHORE Airport Security Force Wednesday foiled a bid to smuggle hashish at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore. The suspect identified as Nazar Munir was going abroad when during checking 1.230kg hashish was recovered from his luggage. Hashish was concealed in green tea packets. ASF officials took the suspect into custody and shifted him to an undisclosed position for interrogation.
