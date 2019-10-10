Juvenile matters

The justice system for juvenile delinquents in Pakistan is unable to rectify their criminal behaviour. In order to protect the rights of juvenile offenders, a bill was passed in the year 2000. But unfortunately, the system was full of discrepancies and lacunae. On December 6, 2004 the Lahore High Court annulled the law declaring it impracticable because it contained such downright absurdities as to create chaos in the country’s judicial system.

After 14 years of surcease, the national legislatures pass a new law, the ‘Justice Juvenile System Act (JJS)’ on May 18, 2018. However, the debate on its effectiveness is still on. It is hoped that the juvenile justice system act of 2018 will not be inexplicit like the one in 2000. Through education and proper guidance children would become more self-expressive, confident and resilient. Organizing healthy debates and counseling sessions by probationary officers is likewise vital.

Muhammad Umair Niazi

Lahore