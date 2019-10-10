close
Thu Oct 10, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 10, 2019

C40 summit

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
October 10, 2019

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar met Executive Director for C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group Mark Watts and mayors of different cities of the world in the C40 World Mayors Summit in Copenhagen, Denmark. They discussed solutions to city's pollution and other civic issues. The mayor, according to a press statement issued by the KMC on Wednesday, hoped the summit would prove to be a milestone in coordination between different cities and to find solutions to problems.

