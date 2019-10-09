Hot, dry forecast

Hot and dry weather was experienced in the city here on Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that dry continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is present over northern parts of the country. They predicted mainly dry weather in most parts of the country, while cold in Northern areas of the country. In Lahore maximum temperature was 34C while minimum was 19.6C.