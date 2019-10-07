Lakki admin inaugurates Sunday Bazaar

LAKKI MARWAT: Deputy Commissioner Jehangir Azam Wazir inaugurated a weekly Sunday Bazaar in Lakki city to enable citizens to get edibles at subsidised rates.

Assistant Commissioner Nadir Shahzad Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner Sajjad Hussain, TMO Raufullah Khan, and officials of Food Department were also present. The bazaar has been established on a vast tract of land owned by the Tehsil Municipal Administration near Haji Gul Badshah Chowk in Mela Mandi area of the urban locality. The deputy commissioner went to different stalls and talked to vendors and shoppers about availability and prices of daily use commodities, especially vegetables. On the occasion, traders demanded renovation of the marketplace and more facilities including availability of drinking water and establishment of permanent stalls in it.

Several customers welcomed the establishment of the weekly bazaar and urged the administration to issue a separate pricelist for traders doing businesses there. Wazir directed the municipal authorities to fix pavement tiles and set up permanent stalls for traders in the bazaar. He also directed them to ensure availability of drinking water and other facilities both for vendors and buyers.

He assured that the administration would make sure issuing a separate pricelist for traders doing businesses in the weekly bazaar.