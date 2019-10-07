Hiring on merit

It is unfortunate that the teacher hiring system in universities is quite bad. It is an established fact that some universities are influenced by political figures and they are compelled to hire incompetent staff.

Education should never be mocked by hiring incompetent staff. It must be respected and developed and not ruined by doing injustice to it, otherwise our universities will be producing just degree holders. Can’t we have a system for universities faculty hiring like FPSC and PPSC where the candidates can be given tests and interviews and purely appointed on merit? We should not let the future of tens of thousands of students be ruined by an illegal politically-influenced system of hiring.

Syed Badshah

Buner