close
Mon Oct 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
October 7, 2019

Hiring on merit

Newspost

 
October 7, 2019

It is unfortunate that the teacher hiring system in universities is quite bad. It is an established fact that some universities are influenced by political figures and they are compelled to hire incompetent staff.

Education should never be mocked by hiring incompetent staff. It must be respected and developed and not ruined by doing injustice to it, otherwise our universities will be producing just degree holders. Can’t we have a system for universities faculty hiring like FPSC and PPSC where the candidates can be given tests and interviews and purely appointed on merit? We should not let the future of tens of thousands of students be ruined by an illegal politically-influenced system of hiring.

Syed Badshah

Buner

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost