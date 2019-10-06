What’s going on?

As recently appeared in the media, the CM of Punjab accorded approval for a 150 percent increase in salaries of 1700 plus bureaucrats in the province. It is not known whether the lucky ones were chosen by the chief minister himself or were selected by someone else. It seems that these bureaucrats were working at the pleasure of the CM who in turn thinks that he has the unquestionable backing of the PM while the latter considers the CM irreplaceable and infallible.

Such things happen only in a kingdom where the monarch has absolute power and is answerable to no one. Governance in Punjab has touched the lowest point and things are getting out of control. It appears that the PTI has skill in agitation politics but has little competence and finesse in statecraft.

Erum A Baig

Karachi