Two VCs, syndicate members approved

LAHORE:Names for vice chancellors of Government Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur, Fatima Jinnah Women University Rawalpindi and members syndicate and others were approved on Friday.

As per the notification issued by Governor Ch Mohammad Sarwar, Dr Saiqa Imtiaz Asif for Vice Chancellor Government Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur and Dr Saima Hamid as Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Women University Rawalpindi were approved.

The governor also approved the name of Prof Dr Shahid Akram as member syndicate University of Jhang, Prof Dr Adeel Akram and Prof Dr Mirza Jahanzaib as member syndicate University of Engineering and Taxila.

Dr Abdul Ghaffar was approved for the dean faculty of Bio Sciences Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences.

The governor also approved names for members syndicate University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore as Professor Dr Mazhar Iqbal, Professor Dr Farkhanda Manzoor, Prof Dr Shakila Zaman, Anila Iftikhar, Dr Musadiq Asif, Dr Mustafa Kamal and Mrs Badya Raza.

The governor said that all appointments and nominations were purely on merit and the government had completely stopped political interference in universities. Digital stories to promote religious harmony

To promote an aura of sectarian harmony, diversity and acceptance, five innovative digital stories were screened at Kinnaird College for Women by Kahani Sunao with collaboration of Kinnaird College for Women on Friday.

Kahani Sunao’s founding director welcomed the audience and framed out the experience and the panorama of Kahani Sunao’s journey was eloquently portrayed. Five conscious pricking, thought-provoking humanitarian stories were screened that aimed to screen the lives of people and crafted units of peace to the consciousness of the people.

“The lost brotherhood” showcased "Perseverance of shattering biggest stereotypes of history" - the story of 18th generation Muslim descendent of Guru Nanak Ji's cordial companion of Bhai Mardana Ji given the responsibility of performing Kirtan at Gurdwara. “Journey of resilience” voiced a thrilling story of a revenge seeker countering terrorism where Pakistan has been scarred with terrorist attacks where survivors are left traumatised yet the art of education is the only first aid, this is the story of a young man Ahmad Shah with this very belief who lost his father in the journey to save education and now is set to seek revenge through the asset of art education and moulding the minds of traumatised for a brighter future.