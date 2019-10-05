E-Pay Punjab launched

LAHORE:Punjab Finance Minister Makhdom Hashim Jawan Bakht has said that e-Pay Punjab mobile application comprises the whole system contrary to other mobile apps.

“This is a step towards a transparent system for which we had made a promise with our people,” the minister said, adding transparency in tax system demanded man- less procedure for tax collection to get the confidence of people in the system, therefore, the government launched the app.

People especially the businessmen can pay their tax online through the app. At the first stage, at least 12 kinds of payments can be made through e-Pay Punjab, including token tax, sales tax on services, property tax, motor vehicle registration tax and land registration fee. In the second stage, other services like payment through credit card and non-tax payments could be made through this application.

The finance minister expressed these views in a launching ceremony of the mobile application, e-Pay Punjab, with the collaboration of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Finance Department.

He said the government teams would organise workshops in all chambers of commerce in Punjab to make people aware of the mobile app. The PITB and Higher Education Department will hold the seminars in higher education institutions.

He requested the media persons to help the government make people aware of the mobile application. He said the most important thing was to create conducive environment for businesses to make the economy stable. He said the government was moving in the right direction.

The minister called Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar a champion for his efforts with regard to creating a comfortable atmosphere in Punjab for the growth of business. Provincial Ministers Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad, Raja Yassir Sarfraz, Malik Muhammad Anwar, Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, Finance Secretary Abdullah Sumbal, PITB Chairman Azfar Manzoor, representatives of State Bank of Pakistan and businessmen attended the ceremony.